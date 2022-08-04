MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $425,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $12,372,256 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.7 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $471.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

