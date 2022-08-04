MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 171 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

