Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -216.08 and a beta of 1.70. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.