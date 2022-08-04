Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.07.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 330,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after buying an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

