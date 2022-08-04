Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,764 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Newmont by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Newmont by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

