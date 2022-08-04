NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $16.50 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $8.76 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 2.01.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,360. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 802,845 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 967,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

