Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $381,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 234,351 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,952,000 after buying an additional 990,059 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

