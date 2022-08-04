Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LICY stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

