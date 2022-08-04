Nora E. Lafreniere Sells 13,576 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 223,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,325,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

