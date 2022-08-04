Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Novo Integrated Sciences worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NVOS opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Novo Integrated Sciences has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $54.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

Featured Articles

