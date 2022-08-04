Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

