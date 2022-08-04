Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,397.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,088,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

