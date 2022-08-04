Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Open Text worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Text by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,160,000 after acquiring an additional 592,761 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Open Text by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,370,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after acquiring an additional 563,662 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Open Text by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,050,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,919,000 after acquiring an additional 316,226 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Open Text by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 263,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Open Text Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.