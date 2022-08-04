Pamela H. Patsley Sells 12,299 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.5 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,345,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

