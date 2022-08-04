Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after acquiring an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.97 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.