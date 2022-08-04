PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $120.00 at DA Davidson

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.79.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $97.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Institutional Trading of PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,947,000 after purchasing an additional 140,507 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 86,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 150.2% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 55,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

