PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 million, a PE ratio of -118.72 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -549.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in PCTEL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PCTEL by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

