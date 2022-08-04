Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

