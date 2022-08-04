PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $178.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

NYSE:PKI opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.46.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

