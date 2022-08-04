Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Up 24.1% in July

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ILPMY opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

