Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.29.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.00.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Phillips 66
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,959,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,703,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
