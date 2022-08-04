Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.00.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,959,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,703,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.