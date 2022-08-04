Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $77.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
