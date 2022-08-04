Piper Sandler Downgrades Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Sell

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Continental Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

CLR opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

