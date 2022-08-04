Piper Sandler Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $22.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Pinterest stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.10%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

