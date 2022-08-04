Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 10.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.42. 890,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,079,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,321.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 29.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

