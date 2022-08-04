PolarityTE (PTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PolarityTE stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PolarityTE, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) by 554.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PolarityTE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

