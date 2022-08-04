Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Stock Performance

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 23.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.