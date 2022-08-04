PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PWFL. Barrington Research downgraded PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Trading Down 5.6 %

PWFL opened at $2.70 on Monday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 181,134 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.