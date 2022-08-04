PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Vincent Sorgi Sells 27,553 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of PPL opened at $28.99 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 133,369 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
