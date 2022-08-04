PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Vincent Sorgi Sells 27,553 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.99 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 133,369 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

