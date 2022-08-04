ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 65,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 307,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,910,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

SVXY stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

