Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 137,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,343,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

PTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. Research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proterra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

