PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 3,249 shares.The stock last traded at $24.70 and had previously closed at $25.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 target price on PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

