R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

RCM stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

