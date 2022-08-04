Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $99.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.14.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 3.6 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $40,466,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $37,666,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,271,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

