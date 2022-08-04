Raymond James Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $36.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.92.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,176,000 after buying an additional 806,442 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after buying an additional 475,370 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,574,000 after buying an additional 482,461 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.