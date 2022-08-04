Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

NYSE ELF opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,951,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,868. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

