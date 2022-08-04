Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $148.70 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.40.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.