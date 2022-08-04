Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $381,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Xylem by 51.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

