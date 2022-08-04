Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,041,838 shares.The stock last traded at $54.38 and had previously closed at $54.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 293.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

