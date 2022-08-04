Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.85. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 7,162 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $121,000.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $883.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

