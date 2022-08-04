Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 118,142 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Robinhood Markets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.



Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

