Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Friday, July 22nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.1 %

PGTI stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 946,715 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 106.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 726,131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 502.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 436,947 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.