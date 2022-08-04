Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 5.4% Higher

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.78 and last traded at $75.55. 76,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,388,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna downgraded Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.38.

Roku Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -219.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

