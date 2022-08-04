SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBAC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.88.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

SBAC opened at $343.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

