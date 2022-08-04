SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $408.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $405.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $343.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.31. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 118.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

