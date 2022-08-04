Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Down to $61.53

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.53, but opened at $59.46. Sealed Air shares last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 2,266 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

