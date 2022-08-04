SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Insider Sells $1,930,250.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.02 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

