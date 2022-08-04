SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 14,656 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

