SG Americas Securities LLC Has $563,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

