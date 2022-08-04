SG Americas Securities LLC Has $580,000 Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of OneSpan worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in OneSpan by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. OneSpan’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

